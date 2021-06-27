Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

