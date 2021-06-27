Analyzing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workiva and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $351.59 million 16.13 -$48.40 million ($0.82) -138.32 LivePerson $366.62 million 12.11 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -55.98

Workiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -12.33% -51.48% -5.32% LivePerson -23.15% -36.51% -9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workiva and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 3 4 0 2.57 LivePerson 0 1 12 0 2.92

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $87.71, suggesting a potential downside of 22.66%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $72.46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Workiva.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers The Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.