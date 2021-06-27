Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.