Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $360,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

