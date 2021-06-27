ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in At Home Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,284 shares of company stock worth $2,147,924. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

