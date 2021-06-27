Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Textron stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.