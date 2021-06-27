Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $7,288,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

