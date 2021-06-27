Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.25. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

