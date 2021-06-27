1,009 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.20 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.