Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.
Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.58.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
