Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.58.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.