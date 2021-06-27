Nutrien Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$75.15 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$41.50 and a 52-week high of C$79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

