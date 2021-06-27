Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

