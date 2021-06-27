Brokerages Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $190.38

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.53 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

