Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) PT at $16.57

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 96,178 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

