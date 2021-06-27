Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $337.78 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $349.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

