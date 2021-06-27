Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

