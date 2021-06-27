Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,374 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Lincoln Electric worth $89,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Shares of LECO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

