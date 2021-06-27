Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,675 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 249.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.25. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

