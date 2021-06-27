Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

