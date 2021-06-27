ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $503,726.84 and approximately $42,387.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,666,795 coins and its circulating supply is 28,387,461 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

