Keep Network Trading Down 38.5% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $135.23 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,719,473 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

