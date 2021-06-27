Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $244.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005835 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $244.84 million and $11.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00040612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,350,434 coins and its circulating supply is 128,420,166 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

