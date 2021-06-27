QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

