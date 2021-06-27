First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 56.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 88,831 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 62.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

