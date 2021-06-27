20,323 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

