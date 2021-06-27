South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.16% of AZZ worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

