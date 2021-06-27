Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,361,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

