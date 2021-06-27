Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 122,212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.