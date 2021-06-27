Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,144 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

