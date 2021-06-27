CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 230.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of CIT Group worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.05 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

