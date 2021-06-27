Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,926 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000.

BME opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

