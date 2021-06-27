Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $987,000 Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

