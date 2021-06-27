Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTU opened at $9.79 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

