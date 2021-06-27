88,553 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

