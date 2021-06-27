Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.