Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

