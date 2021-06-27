Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 37,758 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $379.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.