Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDMX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

