Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 24,208 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,431 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

PMT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

