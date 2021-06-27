Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.10. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

