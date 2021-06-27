Analysts Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $36.00

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.