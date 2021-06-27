Analysts Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $36.00

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88.
Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
