PegNet Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $370,488.13 and $2,474.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00097487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.72 or 1.00290068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.