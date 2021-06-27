Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

