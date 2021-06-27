Trexquant Investment LP Has $979,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

