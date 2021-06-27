PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PBF Energy by 1,209.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 168,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PBF Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.