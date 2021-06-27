Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

