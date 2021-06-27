Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.77% of XPEL worth $54,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,922 shares of company stock worth $11,608,326 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

