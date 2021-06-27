HeroNode (HER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $382,333.89 and $4.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

