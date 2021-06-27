Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PLYM opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $593.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.