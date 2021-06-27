Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.54 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.